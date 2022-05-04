Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to lift the curfew from violence-hit Khargone city after 24 days. Communal clashes had broken out in Khargone city on April 10 during a Ram Navami procession, leading to arson and stone-pelting, and the imposition of a curfew. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Choudhary had received a bullet injury during the violence.Also Read - MP Tribal Man Marries His 3 Girlfriends in The Same Mandap, Was In A Live-in Relationship For 15 Years

“The administration on Wednesday convened a peace committee meeting, which was attended by the representatives of all the communities. It was decided with the consent of all that the prohibitory orders issued on April 10 should be withdrawn immediately,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke told reporters. Also Read - Play Hanuman Chalisa If You Hear Loudspeakers Blaring Azan: Raj Thackeray Appeals To Hindus As May 3 Deadline Ends

The authorities had earlier clamped curfew in three areas and section 144 of CrPC in the entire city on April 10 after stones were hurled at the Ram Navami procession, triggering incidents of arson wherein some vehicles were set on fire. Also Read - Two Tribal Men, Accused Of Cow Slaughter, Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni; 20 Arrested

“The prohibitory orders under CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) 144 have ended from today itself. All the restrictions and curfew have been withdrawn. The situation that prevailed before April 10 has been restored,” Milind Dhoke said.