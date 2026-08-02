Madhya Pradesh heavy rain alert: Monsoon set to intensify with fresh spell of rainfall from this date | Check detailed IMD prediction

An intensifying monsoon spell starting August 3 is expected to bring heavy rain to Madhya Pradesh, helping reduce seasonal deficits and prompting advisories for farmers.

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Heavy rainfall- File image/PTI

Bhopal: In a big update for the residents of Madhya Pradesh, the southwest monsoon is poised to regain strength across multiple cities of the state, with a fresh spell of rainfall expected to commence around August 4-5. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal centre experts, light rain or drizzle is likely in several parts of the state over the next two days, While no heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for the next 48 hours. The weather department has also predicted that following this spell of light to moderate showers, intense rainfall is anticipated from August 4-5, particularly in the northern and eastern districts.

Madhya Pradesh heavy rain alert: What has IMD predicted?

Heavy rain alerts have been issued for Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Sidhi, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur on August 4. Similar warnings cover Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa and Mauganj on August 5. Weather summary based on Sunday observation showed rainfall at many places in the Indore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain and Gwalior divisions, at a few places in Bhopal division, and at isolated locations in the Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Sagar divisions. The rest of the state remained largely dry.

Maximum temperatures fell appreciably by up to 2.8 degrees Celsius in Ujjain division districts, while minimum temperatures showed no significant change statewide. The highest maximum temperature recorded was 36.0 degrees Celsius at Khajuraho (Chhatarpur), and the lowest minimum was 17.8 degrees Celsius at Khargone. Gusty winds reached 50 km/h in Morena and 47 km/h in Gwalior. Thunderstorms with lightning and rain occurred in large parts of the Narmadapuram, Indore (except Khargone and Khandwa), Ujjain, Bhopal, Rewa, Shahdol and Gwalior divisions, among others.

Also read: Maharashtra Monsoon Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Sangli to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

On Saturday, intermittent rain lashed several districts including Ratlam, Bhopal and Khargone. Ratlam has already received over 13 inches of rainfall this season, filling Hanuman Tal completely. Continuous showers have swollen the Kunda waterfall in Khargone, prompting authorities to ban entry of devotees to the Sirvel Mahadev Temple.

Madhya Pradesh typically receives a seasonal average of 37.3 inches of rainfall, with key urban centers like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior usually recording between 38 and 39 inches. According to IMD officials, an intensifying weather system in early August is expected to help offset the current rain deficit to a degree.

(With inputs from agencies)