New Delhi: A Bhopal Court on Sunday approved the transit remand of three women accused in the Madhya Pradesh honey-trap case and said that they will be produced in a court in Indore on Tuesday, i.e., October 1. Upon investigations, police found the ingenious use of spy cameras in lipsticks, goggles and mobile phones by the accused to film their victims, stated a report.

Speaking to the media, Indore Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Misra had said that the spy cameras had been seized from the accused after their arrest. The accused have been identified as Aarti Dayal (29), Monika Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45).

The whole episode of the honey trapping case was brought to the limelight by an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer after he filed a complaint with the police, alleging that two women were blackmailing him to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips by the accused. The blackmailing racket was busted in Indore and Bhopal by mid-September.

Thereafter, police arrested five women and a man in Indore and Bhopal on September 18 and September 19 for allegedly running the racket. The high-profile racket resulted in several video clips landing on social media and showing people in compromising positions, though several clips appeared to have been morphed.