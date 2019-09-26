New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and cell phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case in Madhya Pradesh. The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips, and screenshots of chats with many of them being objectionable by nature. More than 1,000 videos are being probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Madhya Pradesh Police.

According to reports, the alleged videos were stored in the cell phones of members of a gang whose network is spread across three states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

According to police, the gang not only extorted money but also got many governmental contracts with the help of some influential people they had honey-trapped.

The racket was busted when Indore Municipal Corporation engineer Harbhajan Singh registered a complaint with the Indore Police accusing a gang member of blackmailing him to extract Rs 3 crore from him.

Police said that the gang targeted young girls and lured them for job and education. According to reports, five women were on Wednesday arrested in the case. The women were as Shweta Jain, 39, her 48-year-old namesake, Barkha Soni, 35, Arti Dayal, 34, and an 18-year-old college student. Arti Dayal’s driver was also arrested in the case.

Shweta Jain, who is the chief operator of the gang, runs a local NGO and rents the house of a BJP MLA, Brijendra Pratap Singh. She is not only linked to politicians in the state, but also close to a political leader in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

During the probe, Shweta admitted that at least two dozen college students, mostly from lower-middle-class families, were used in the gang to lure top officials and politicians. She has also confessed that she had lured many college girls with the promise of jobs and education.