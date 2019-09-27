New Delhi: In the latest development to the Madhya Pradesh honey trapping case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has on Friday seized two bank accounts and two bank lockers belonging to accused Shweta Vijay Jain and Aarti Dayal.

Soon after this, the main accused Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain and Barkha were sent to police remand till September 30, while other accused Aarti Dayal and Monika Yadav were sent to police remand till October 1.

Madhya Pradesh honey trap matter: Special Investigation Team (SIT) has seized 2 bank accounts and 2 bank lockers belonging to accused Shweta Vijay Jain and Aarti Dayal. — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

After the case came to limelight, Madhya Pradesh Police had on Thursday seized more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case.

Madhya Pradesh honey trap matter: Accused Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain and Barkha have been sent to police remand till 30th September. The other accused Aarti Dayal and Monika Yadav have been sent to police remand till 1st October. — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

The recovered files had contained audio recordings, video clips and screenshots of chats. These materials were used to blackmail top officers, politicians, and businessmen to extort money from them.

“The honey trapping is a serious crime and no names will be revealed until the probe is completed. It will be too early to take any name. The investigation is underway,” SIT chief Sanjeev Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

So far in the case, six people, including five women, have been arrested. The whole episode of the honey trapping case came to limelight when an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint with the police, alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.

Earlier during the probe, police had said that the gang targeted young girls and lured them for job and education, and later used them to extort money from influential people.