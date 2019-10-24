Indore: The counting of votes for Jhabua Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh has begun.

In the last assembly polls, BJP leader G S Damor defeated Vikrant Bhuria of the Congress.

The bypoll in this seat was necessitated because Damor had won the Lok Sabha election from Ratlam seat. Damor subsequently resigned as MLA from Jhabua, which necessitated the by-election.

This year, Kantilal Bhuria is contesting from Congress, against BJP’s Bhanu Bhuria, who is making his electoral debut.Three independent candidates – Kalyan Singh Damor, Neelesh Damor and Rameshwar Singhar – are also contesting from the seat.

The seat has over 2 lakh voters.

On Monday, nearly 41.54 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm in the by-election to Jhabua Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh.

“Around 41.54 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 pm,” an official had said, adding that queues were witnessed at a number of polling booths.

Kantilal Bhuria and his family members had cast their votes at a polling booth in Jhabua city, while the BJP nominee voted at Dotad village in the district.