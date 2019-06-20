New Delhi: A journalist from Madhya Pradesh died after he was allegedly burned by two men in Sagar district, reports said. The man died after sustaining 90 per cent burns on Wednesday.

The brother of the deceased has alleged that two men including the additional agriculture extension officer had set journalist Chakresh Jain on fire.

According to a report, the officer and the journalist were involved in a legal fight. The case is in the final stages of hearing, the report said. Notably, in 2018, Aman Chowdhary, the officer, registered a case against Jain under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act.

The officer has denied all the allegations, saying that Jain had set him (the officer) on fire when he arrived at his residence in Sagar. The report said that Chowdhary has sustained 30 per cent burns and is currently being treated at a hospital.

Narrating his side of things before a magistrate, the officer said that Jain, after reaching his house at 8 AM on the pretext of discussing the case, tried to pour petrol over him to set him on fire.

A police official said that the journalist was found burnt inside a hut after five hours of what had happened at the officer’s house. He was immediately rushed to a hospital and declared bought dead.

“Both the incidents are being probed by the police and the two matters have so far been registered under Section 174 of CrPc. Teams of forensic experts have collected samples from both spots and probe is underway,” the official said.