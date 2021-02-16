New Delhi: At least four people were killed after a passenger bus on its way to Satna fell into a canal on Tuesday. The bus was carrying around 54 passengers at the time of the mishap. As per the reports of the ANI, the driver of the vehicle lost control over it, resulting in the accident. A total of 7 people have been rescued so far while a search is underway for rest of the passengers. Also Read - Century For Petrol: MP Man Poses With a Bat & Helmet As Fuel Prices Hit Century-Mark in Bhopal

The bus was going from Sidhi to Satna. This is a breaking story. Further details are awaited.

