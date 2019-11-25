New Delhi: Amid the terrific hue and cry over Maharashtra political situation, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia removed the party name from his Twitter account after an alleged ‘secret meeting’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Scindia’s Twitter bio now reads as “public servant, cricket enthusiast”.

Not only did he remove the Congress tag, but Scindia also deleted all his posts related to the grand-old party from his account on the micro-blogging site.

If reports are to be believed, the change of designation and removal of the Congress tag comes as a result of an internal rift between the Kamal-Nath led government and Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

It must be noted that Scindia also resigned from the post of General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee last month, the letter for which is still under discussions. Jyotiraditya Scindia had also refused to take the post of deputy Chief Minister in the Kamal Nath government.

A tiff between senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and the Scindias has persisted for generations, ever since late Madhavrao Scindia attempted to dislodge Singh from the party’s top leadership.

The government in Madhya Pradesh is surviving on a razor-thin majority, as a result of which the high command is abstaining from taking any adverse step to avoid the risk of antagonising any of its factions.