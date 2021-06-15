Bhopal: To further contain the spread of the virus in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday issued a fresh set of Covid guidelines. The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rose to 7,88,649 with the addition of 224 cases, while 27 deaths took the toll to 8,615, an official said. He said 528 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 7,76,424, leaving the state with 3,160 active cases, with Bhopal and Indore accounting for 1,147 and 632. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Man Set On Fire in District Hospital By Attacker, CCTV Captures Incident

Here are the new guidelines issued by the Madhya Pradesh government:

All religious, political, sports, entertainment gatherings will remain prohibited.

School, colleges and educational institutes will remain shut. Online classes allowed to operate

Religious places will be allowed to open. However, only 6 people will be allowed at a time and everyone must follow Covid appropriate behavior.

All kinds of shops, establishments and private offices will be open at full capacity from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shopping malls, gyms, restaurants, clubs, fitness centers and sports stadiums allowed to open.

Restaurants, Gyms, fitness center, club are allowed to open with 50% capacity.

100% staff are now allowed to come in government offices.

A total of 50 people from both parties will be able to attend the wedding. The list has to be given to the administration first.

Industries, construction activities allowed.

It is important to note that the night curfew will remain in force in urban areas across the state from 10 pm to 6 am. The public curfew will continue every Sunday.

Earlier, today the ban on inter-state movement of passenger buses between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will be lifted from Wednesday, while the curb on those from Maharashtra will continue till June 22, an official said here on Tuesday. The order to lift the ban on bus movement from the three states and to maintain the one imposed on Maharashtra was issued by MP additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, he added.