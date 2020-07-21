Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: With number of coronavirus cases rising, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the worst-hit districts of the state will now see a 2-day lockdown everyweek, instead of just once. Announcing the lockdown, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that during these 2 days, all activities, except essential services, will be restricted in these areas. Also Read - Total Lockdown in West Bengal: City Police Launches 'Mask-up Kolkata' Campaign to Battle Out COVID-19

“In a bid to prevent coronavirus infection, there will now be lockdown in districts with high infection rate for 2 consecutive days in a week. All activities, except essential services, will be restricted during this period”, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in a review meeting. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown News: Chandigarh Plans to Impose Weekend Shutdowns to Contain Coronavirus

While Sunday will be a compulsory lockdown day, the other day-Saturday or Monday-will be decided by the district crisis management group. For the last 2 weeks, strict lockdown was in force across the state on Sundays and additional restrictions were in place in districts like Gwalior and Morena. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Total Shutdown in Sangli District From July 22 to 30 | Check Details

The Chief Minister also announced that a night curfew, from 8 PM to 5 AM, will be in effect in every district of the state. All state and central government offices will function at 30-50% capacity, while in non-affected areas, offices will function at full strength.

Private offices and business establishments will also function with 30 to 50% of capacity. However, if any positive case is found, the office will be shut for a week.

With 6,155 cases, Indore is the worst-hit district followed by capital Bhopal, which has 4,363 cases. Gwalior and Morena have 1,706 and 1,332 cases, respectively

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 710 new cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths, taking its tally to 23,310, including 738 deaths. The number of active cases, meanwhile, is at 6,888 and there have been over 15,000 recoveries thus far.

(With PTI inputs)