Bhopal: In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases, ‘corona curfew’ has been extended in Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Berasia municipality areas till April 26 to tackle the COVID-19 spread. The curfew will be observed from 6 am on April 19 to 6 am on April 26. Bhopal on Saturday recorded 1,669 COVID-19 cases, taking the toll here to 66,891. Also Read - Bhopal Declares 20 Areas, Houses as Containment Zones; Sunday Lockdown in These 12 Cities of MP

Bhopal’s corona curfew, the state government’s term for the restrictions short of a lockdown imposed in several cities, was set to end on April 19. It has been extended in Bhopal and Berasia till 6am on April 26, an order by Collector Avinash Lavaniya said.

Essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced, officials said.

A day ago, the administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district had extended the partial lockdown it had imposed in light of the COVID-19 spread till April 23. The partial lockdown has been in effect in the district since April 12. District collector Manish Singh in an order said the “corona curfew” in the limits of the urban bodies’ in the district has been extended till April 23 due to the high rate of infection.

Coronavirus Cases in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 11,269 COVID-19 cases, the state’s highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 3,95,832, while the day also saw 66 deaths and 6,497 people getting discharged, an official said. The toll in MP stands at 4,491 and the recovery count is 3,27,452, leaving it with an active caseload of 63,889, he added. The state has recorded 1,00,321 cases and 505 deaths in April so far, the official pointed out.