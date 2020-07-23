Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced a total lockdown in Jabalpur from 7 PM on July 24 to 5 AM on July 27. Only essential services like dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, and gas agencies will remain open in the city. All other general stores, fruit/vegetable shops, and private offices will be shut during the weekend. Also Read - 'What About Babita Phogat?' Netizens Ask After Muslim Student in Madhya Pradesh Arrested For Calling RSS Members 'Pigs'

Although weddings that were already scheduled for July 24-27 have been permitted, the government has strictly restricted the celebrations to include only up to 20 people, including the bride and groom, the Jabalpur District Magistrate stated.

Moreover, movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers is prohibited, with an exception for vehicles being used for health emergency services, and essential services, including print and electronic media. Such individuals require to carry their valid IDs, the order stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced a total lockdown for 10 days from July 25 in the capital city of Bhopal due to the rising COVID-19 cases. The minister appealed to the citizens to stock up their daily needs before the city goes under a complete shutdown.

Other cities in Madhya Pradesh where the state government has imposed a full lockdown include Damoh, Indore, and Shahdol.