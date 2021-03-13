Bhopal: After six people tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus in Indore in Madhya Pradesh last week, no new case with that variant has been reported in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday. He said a call on whether to impose a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore will be taken on Monday. “No new case of the UK coronavirus strain has come to light,” Chouhan told reporters after inaugurating the 27th ‘Hunar Haat’ of indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen from across the country in the presence of Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at Lal Parade Ground here. Also Read - Tara Sutaria Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Chouhan was responding to a query on whether more people tested positive for the UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus in Madhya Pradesh recently. "We are keeping a close watch on the coronavirus situation, especially in two big cities Indore and Bhopal. If needed, the night closing timings of shops will be decided by the crisis management group. We are going to review the situation on Monday to make decisions on the future course of action," he added.

Seating capacity of public halls halved

Chouhan said shop owners have been directed to wear masks and ensure that physical distance is maintained. “This is their duty,” he stressed. He said the people found roaming without masks will be made to pay fine. “Owners and managers of public halls have been directed to reduce the current seating capacity by half. A hall with the seating capacity of 400 will now have to cut it to just 200 now,” the CM said.

Situation under control

On Friday, 603 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, the worst-hit district in the state by the pandemic, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, while Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079. Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621. There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.

Against this background, the CM said the pandemic situation is under control in a large part of Madhya Pradesh. “In ten districts, the number of pandemic cases is above ten. Districts like Betul near the Maharashtra border have reported a number of viral infections,” Chouhan said.

Tough measures to be taken

Earlier on Friday, Chouhan had said that night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday in view of spurt in coronavirus cases in these two districts. “Look at the rise in infection cases…Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday,” Chouhan was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The chief minister said that people coming to the state by air, trains or roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a spike in cases, should be thermally scanned. During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)