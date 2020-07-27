Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: As a measure of precaution in Madhya Pradesh, the district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 in Barwani district and banned taking selfies near water bodies in the area. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Lockdown News: Government Extends Shutdown in Worst-Hit Districts Till August 6

The development comes after police had to rescue two girls in Chindwara, who got stuck in Pench river while taking selfies last week.

On July 24, two girls in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district were rescued by police after they were trapped on a rock in the middle of Pench river while clicking selfies.

As per updates, a group of six girls from Junnardeo town had gone out for a picnic to the river bank and two girls went in the middle of the rock for taking a selfie. But soon the two girls were trapped as the water started to rise in the river.

Madhya Pradesh: District administration imposes Section 144 & bans taking selfies near water bodies in Barwani. This comes after police had to rescue 2 girls in Chindwara, who got stuck in Pench river while taking selfies. — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 874 people tested positive for the infection, including 205 in capital Bhopal, taking the state’s count to 27,800.

The death toll rose by 12 during the day to reach 811, with four being reported from Bhopal, two from Raisen and one each from Indore, Sagar, Mandsaur, Dhar, Betul and Datia.

Of the fresh cases reported, Bhopal recorded 205, followed by 149 in Indore and 33 in Jabalpur. A total of 644 persons were discharged after recovery on Sunday.

Indore now has 6,858 cases, including 304 deaths, Bhopal has 5,314 with 158 deaths, while the caseload is 1,005 in Jabalpur.