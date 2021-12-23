Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News Today: As the cases of Omicron variant continue to rise in many states, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday took preventive measures and imposed night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM. An order in this regard has been issued by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Notably, Madhya Pradesh hasn’t registered any cases of Omicron variant yet.Also Read - Over 100 Of 236 Omicron Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In India | Key Points

The development comes as the Centre asked the states and UTs to not let their guard down and maintain their preparedness in fight against Covid pandemic. Also Read - Telangana Imposes Partial Lockdown For 10 Days in This Village After Person Tests Omicron Positive, Shops to Remain Open For 2 Hours Daily

The Centre also asked the states to put in place the local containment measures by the District and local administration when the test positivity increases beyond 10 per cent or occupancy of oxygenated beds increases beyond 40 per cent. Also Read - Delhi Govt Allows Religious Places For Celebration, Prayers on Christmas, New Year's Eve | Check Revised Guidelines

Corona cases: Nearly 14 overseas travellers who landed at the Indore airport in the last one month have tested positive for COVID-19 amid concerns over Omicron variant. Of 3,300 persons who flew to Indore from foreign countries via different airports in the country in the last one month, 2,100 were screened, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr B S Saitya told news agency PTI.

He further stated that 14 of them tested positive for the viral infection, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to ascertain if they have contracted Omicron variant.