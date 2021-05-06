Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan today said that complete lockdown (janta curfew) will be observed in the state till May 15, stating that everything will have to be shut till the aforementioned date. The decision came in the wake of rising covid-19 cases. The state had 89,244 active coronavirus cases as of May 5. The Chief Minister also urged people to not attend super-spreader events like weddings in May. Also Read - Karnataka Reports Highest Ever Single-day Count with Over 50,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Nearly Half From Bengaluru

“To break the chain of transmission of corona in the state we have to completely shut everything till May 15, strict ‘Janta Curfew’. We can’t shut things for too long but with more than 18 % positivity we can’t remain open,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“Weddings are super spreader events. I urge all public representatives to motivate people that weddings do not take place in May,” he added.

In a silver lining, the positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has dropped to 18 per cent from 25 per cent earlier, the Chief Minister informed. Likewise, the recovery rate has now improved to 85.13 per cent, CM Chouhan said.

“Form small teams in village”

According to a report by India Today, CM Chouhan suggested the formation of small teams in each village to coordinate with authorities. “We cannot sit in Bhopal and stop transmission. This is why your support is crucial,” he said.

COVID cases in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,319 COVID-19 cases and 71 fatalities, taking the tally of infections in the state to 6,24,985 and the death toll to 6,074, the state health department said. A total of 9,643 patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday, taking the count of recoveries to 5,29,667.