Bhopal Lockdown News: To keep a check on the rising cases of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday imposed complete shutdown in Bhopal from July 24 night.

"In view of prevalence of COVID-19 in Bhopal, a decision has been taken to impose lockdown for 10 days beginning 8 PM on Friday (July 24)," Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, only essential services will be allowed during this shutdown period.

“During this period, the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including fruits and vegetables, medicines, milk will continue. I request you to follow all the rules,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet.

Movement of people will be strictly prohibited but e-passes will be required like earlier lockdown for to and fro travel to Bhopal.

The development comes as Bhopal earlier in the day reported the highest number of cases at 157 in the state, taking its tally to 4,669 and death toll to 144. Since the beginning of July, Bhopal has added 1,880 fresh cases.

Notably, a three-day lockdown is already in some place in Bhopal from Tuesday night. The decision was taken in view of a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Bhopal during the past fortnight.

The lockdown is applicable in several localities in Old Bhopal under Kotwali, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj police station areas, some areas of Bagsewania area under Kolar sub- division, and some areas of Kamla Nagar police station.

The district administration also announced a ban on weekly market in the villages under Berasia sub-division.