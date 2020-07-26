Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News: To keep a check on the coronavirus in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday imposed complete shutdown in Katni district. The total shutdown will come into force from tonight at 8 PM till 5 AM on August 2. Also Read - Sikkim Lockdown Extension News: Shutdown Extended in State Till Aug 1, Total Corona Tally at 499

Issuing a notification, Katni District Collector said that all commercial establishments, shops, markets, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will remain shut during this lockdown period.

The development comes as the state has reported 736 new coronavirus patients, 177 of them in Bhopal, which took the case count in the state to 26,210.

With eleven patients succumbing to the infection during the day, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 791. Two deaths each were reported from Bhopal and Sagar and one each from Indore, Morena, Jabalpur, Khargone, Neemuch, Harda and Satna districts.

Apart from Katni district, the state government has also imposed lockdown in Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Jabalpur:

The lockdown has been imposed in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh from 7 PM on Friday to 5 AM on Monday. During this time, only essential services such as dairy, medical stores, petrol pumps, gas agencies will remain open. On the other hand, general stores, fruit, vegetable shops and private offices shall remain closed.

Moreover, the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers will not be allowed but vehicles being used for essential services, including print and electronic media, shall be allowed.

Bhopal:

On July 22, the state government has imposed lockdown in Bhopal district for 10 days. During this time, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that only uninterrupted supply of essential commodities including fruits and vegetables, medicines, milk will continue.