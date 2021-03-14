Bhopal: In the wake of the rising Coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has warned that a night curfew will be imposed if people don’t follow Coronavirus preventive measures. Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 675 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,67,851, while the day also saw two deaths and 496 people recovering. The toll in the state now stands at 3,885 and the recovery count is 2,59,454. Also Read - Spurt in COVID Cases in Madhya Pradesh: Night Curfew Likely in Bhopal, Indore, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“The surge in number of cases is a serious concern. I don’t want to create a situation of panic but people should continue taking preventive measures, otherwise, we’ll be compelled to impose night curfew at place witnessing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases,” Chouhan said.

Giving updates on the ongoing Coronavirus vaccination drive, Madhya Pradesh CM said, “COVID19 vaccination drive is being conducted in full swing. We need 81 lakh first dose of the vaccine and we have received 18,84,000 against it, so far. The union Health Minister has promised to provide the remaining shots very soon.”

Yesterday, Chouhan had said that a call on whether to impose a night curfew in Bhopal and Indore will be taken on Monday. After six people tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus in Indore last week, he also informed that no new case with variant has been reported in the state.