Madhya Pradesh Lockdown News Today: With the coronavirus cases going down, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday revised the lockdown guidelines in the state and eased the timing of the night curfew. Issuing an order, the state government reduced the timing and said the night curfew will be imposed in the state from 11 PM to 6 AM. Earlier, the night curfew timing was 10 PM to 6 AM.

Moreover, the state government decided to relax night curfew hours in the urban areas as the coronavirus situation continues to improve. Notably, the night curfew was imposed during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has now been eased by an hour.

Giving further details, state's additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora said that the revised order will come into effect immediately in all urban areas of the state.

Last week, the state government had lifted the Sunday lockdown in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the covid-19 situation is under control in the state and not even one positive case was reported in 35 districts.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 40 new coronavirus cases and 12 casualties, which pushed its infection tally to 7,89,844 and death toll to 8,981. A total of 65 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s recovery count to 7,80,330.

The caseload in Indore went up to 1,52,846 with the addition of eight cases, while that of Bhopal rose by 10 to reach 1,23,138. No death was reported in these two districts. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,391 in Indore and 972 in Bhopal.