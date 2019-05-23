The counting of votes in 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will begin at 8 AM on May 23, Thursday. The early trends are expected to be out by 8.30 AM, in a matter of half an hour after the vote count begins. The live streaming of the same can be tracked online on Zee Madhya Pradesh Live TV. The channel will provide minute-by-minute updates of the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh all through the day. (https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/india/madhya-pradesh-chhattisgarh)

(Click here for Live Updates on Lok Sabha Polls Elections 2019 Vote Count)

Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections are vying for 29 seats. Polling was held for the parliamentary constituencies in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh phases of general elections on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

The Exit Polls 2019 for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting a clear mandate. In 2014, the BJP had won 27 of the total seats with a vote share of 54.8 per cent, while the Congress managed to win just two, with 35.4 per cent votes.

In Lok Sabha Elections 2019, a tough contest is being witnessed between the BJP and the Congress among other regional parties.

The results of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are likely to be out by evening on May 23. Readers can click on the link provided above for the live streaming of Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results.