Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 23 presented a staggering performance in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats. The remaining one seat – Chhindwara – was won by the Congress. (Click for full result)

The BJP candidate Dhal Singh Bisen won from Balaghat by attaining over 2.36 lakh votes, while Betul seat was grabbed by party’s Durgadas Uike after securing 8,11,248 votes. The Bhind seat was bagged by Sandhya Rai who managed to secure over 1.23 lakh votes.

The constituency to watch out for was Bhopal where as tough contest was witnessed between BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Congress’s Digvijaya Singh. After the vote count, the BJP candidate emerged victorious from the seat with over 3 lakh votes.

As the BJP dominated in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress managed to open its account by winning one seat – Chhindwara. Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath emerged victorious with over 5.87 lakh votes from the seat.

Another important constituency – Morena – was bagged by the BJP. Narendra Singh Tomar won it be securing over 95,000 votes. On the other hand, Satna was attained by Ganesh Singh, Shahdol by Himadri Singh and Vidisha by Ramakant Bhargav.

Congress’s Jyotiraditya Scindia lost Guna against BJP’s KP Yadav as the latter managed to gain over 1.2 lakh votes.

In 2014, the BJP had won 27 out of the total 29 seats, while the Congress could manage to bag only 2.