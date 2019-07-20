Bhopal: A 58-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district on suspicion of stealing peacocks, police said on Saturday. Nine people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police also said that they have recovered four peacock carcasses following the incident in Lasuriya Aatri village on Friday night.

Kukdeshwar police station’s Inspector Anuradha Grewal told IANS that the mob thrashed three people for stealing peacocks, leading to one of them – Heera Lal – dying on way to the hospital.

According to the police officer, the peacock carcasses were recovered from the three people, while nine of the 10 accused in the lynching had been arrested.

In recent days, three people were beaten in Neemuch and their motorcycle set ablaze after accusations they had stolen a goat. Police have arrested eight people in this connection.

Concerned at the rising incidence of mob violence in the state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that his government is looking at bringing an anti-lynching law.