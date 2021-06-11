Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a man was set on fire by an attacker in a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. Just hours before, the victim was injured in a fight with the accused. The shocking incident that took place on Thursday inside the hospital premises was captured on a CCTV camera at the hospital. Also Read - Haryana Horror: 10-year-old Girl Raped by 9 People in School, FIR Filed After Video Goes Viral

Identified as Damodar Kori, the victim is now undergoing treatment for the burn injuries at the Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar district. However, the doctors treating him said that his condition is now stable. Also Read - Stepfather Ruthlessly Stabs and Injures 6-yr-old Daughter's Back with Pen on Failing to Read English Book

On the other hand, the police have filed a case against the accused and arrested him. Identified as Milan Mache Rajak, the accused is now facing a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code at Gopalganj police station in the district. Also Read - ₹1000/Mango! THIS 'Aam' From Madhya Pradesh Is Definitely Special

As per the CCTV footage, the accused, identified as Milan Rajak, entered the hospital building and look around to find out the victim and approached him to set him ablaze. The video showed the victim running towards the exit, covered in flames. The attacker was also seen leaving the area.

As reported by NDTV, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sagar district, Vikram Kushwah said the accused had used petrol to light the fire. Moreover, the CCTV footage and the victim’s statement confirm that Milan Mache Rajak set him ablaze.