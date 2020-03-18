New Delhi: On a day the Supreme Court is set to hear the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh over an immediate floor test in the Assembly, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Bengaluru early on Wednesday morning to meet Congress MLAs, allegedly held in captive by the BJP. According to reports, as he went to meet the MLAs n Ramada hotel, he sat on a dharna near the hotel. In the video, the 73-year-old Congress leader can be seen with his face mask on, sitting with hands locked with others so that police can’t drag him. He was placed under preventive arrest. Also Read - ‘Biggest Dramatist’: Shivraj Chouhan Says Rebel MLAs in Bengaluru Didn't Want to Meet Digvijaya Singh

Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday called on Governor Lalji Tandon and said that BJP could bring in no-confidence motion if it suspected that his government does not have numbers. However, he ruled out a floor test asserting that his government has the numbers to run the state.

The Congress has alleged that 21 of its MLAs are being kept in the Bengaluru hotel — some being forcefully held in captive.

“I am a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh. The voting is scheduled for March 26. My MLAs have been kept here, they want to speak to me, their phones have been snatched, police is not letting me speak to them saying there is a security threat to MLAs,” Digvijaya Singh said.

Following the resignation of Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress and the resultant exits of 21 Scindia camp MLAs from the Assembly, the Congress government in the state is on tenterhooks. While the Governor, Lalji Tandon, has ordered a floor test, the Assembly session on Monday got dismissed for coronavirus. The BJP has then moved the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, allegations of MLAs being traded have been lobbed against the BJP.