New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar decided to set an example of public hygiene as he cleaned the toilet of a government school in Gwalior. Tomar said he decided to take the step after a girl student informed him about the dirty toilets in the school.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Makes BIG Prediction on Virat Kohli; Backs Test Captain to Overcome Century Drought in South Africa Tour

“A girl student told me that there is no cleanliness in the toilets of the school, because of which the students face problems,” Pradhuman Singh Tomar said was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Can Omicron And Delta Combine To Make A Super Variant? It Is Possible, Experts Say

The minister, along with an official, was seen cleaning the floor and wall of the toilet in the government school. Also Read - The MS Dhoni-Virender Sehwag Rift: A Controversy That Rocked Indian Cricket!

This is not the first time MP Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar was seen taking matters into his own hands in terms of public hygiene. In August last year, Tomar cleaned the toilets of the commissioner office in Gwalior during a visit after a woman staffer complained about filthy washrooms. He had then asked local body officials to provide him cleaning material after which he, along with civic conservancy staff, got down to cleaning the toilets.

Tomar had gone to Moti Mahal building to discuss some issues with the Divisional Commissioner. While returning, some women employees complained to Tomar that the toilet reserved for them in the office building was not cleaned regularly and they were thus inconvenienced. On hearing the complaint, Tomar inspected the toilets on the premises and found them dirty. He ordered the officials to bring toilet cleaner and brush etc and proceeded to clean these himself.

The Minister also asked Revenue Department Joint Commissioner RP Bharti to take special care of public conveniences made available to women staff in government offices and take punitive action against those responsible for dirty toilets on the premises.

Later, Tomar told reporters dirty toilets cause difficulties to all, especially women. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan make continuous efforts to ensure cleanliness. Offices should be clean,” he said, adding officials have been directed to ensure toilets etc are always clean and usable.

Earlier, Tomar had also cleaned a stormwater drain with a shovel and swept a public park with a broom.