New Delhi: As the sales of liquor has been given go-ahead in most of the states during the third phase of the lockdown, the situation has gone a little out of hand as people are all berserk over procuring liquor. PILs have also been filed demanding the closure of the liquor shops. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district has come up with a novel idea. Excise officer Abhishek Tiwari has opted indelible ink to keep of people purchasing liquor. Also Read - After Grocery, Now Zomato Plans to Venture Into Liquor Delivery: Report

“The indelible ink is being applied to the index finger of buyers coming to purchase liquor, in Hoshangabad district. It’s being done to trace people in near future if needed,” Tiwari told ANI. Also Read - Good News For Liquor Lovers! Punjab, West Bengal Allow Home Delivery of Alcohol For Customers

“Besides, all the customers are being asked to put down their names, address and mobile number in the register kept at the liquor shops,” he said. Also Read - Finally! Punjab, Chhattisgarh Make Smart Move, Home-Deliver Liquor to Avoid Crowd

He further said that though 50 liquor shops in non-containment zones have been opened, “no rush as such has been witnessed.”

After the lockdown was extended till May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines allowing the opening of liquor shops.

(With ANI Inputs)