Bhopal: At a time when the Coronavirus cases in India are on the rise and violating social distancing norms can pose a severe risk, a crowd had Tuesday gathered to welcome Jain monk Pramansagar in Sagar district’s Banda city. An investigation into the matter has been launched. Further, action will be taken against the organisers if section 144 was violated. Also Read - Can Novel Coronavirus Spread Through Sex?

Praveen Bhuria, ASP Sagar, told news agency ANI, “Directions given to investigate & take action against organizers if social distancing norms & section-144 were violated”. Also Read - Scientists Develop a Novel Technique to Prevent Relapsing of COVID-19 And Other Infectious Diseases

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 3,986 cases of Coronavirus so far. The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore district jumped to 2,016 after 81 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. The state’s worst coronavirus-hit district also reported two more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 92, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.