New Delhi: At least seven people were charred to death on Monday after a major fire erupted at a shop in Gwalior, the heritage city in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 10 fire tenders are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The rescue operation is still underway. More than 10 fire tenders are present at the spot," ASP Gwalior Satyendra Singh Tomar told news agency ANI.

Five members of a family, among the deceased, resided on the first floor of the three-storeyed residential-cum-commercial building owned by Hariom Mangal in Roshnighar area in Indergunj police station jurisdiction. Three fire engines were pressed into the firefighting operation.

According to reports, a few people were rescued by brining a wall down in the backyard of the complex.

Prima facie, the fire appeared to have been caused due to a short circuit. However, further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.