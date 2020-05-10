New Delhi: Two days after 16 migrant workers were run over by a train in Aurangabad, five labourers died and 11 got injured after a truck in which they were travelling overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. Also Read - COVID-19: Fully Indigenous Vaccine in The Works, Testing Capacity Scaled-up; Is India Ready to Face The Worst?

“A total of 18 people were in the truck. The truck was laden with mangoes,” Deepak Saxenam district collector of Narsinghpur said.

The labourers were travelling from Hyderabad to Agra.