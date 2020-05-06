Bhopal: With 107 persons testing positive overnight the coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 3,049 mark on Tuesday night, the health department officials said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Buses to Ply in These 12 Areas as Yogi Govt Attempts to Ease Lockdown

The number of deaths was up by 11 in the same period taking the tally to 176. Five deaths were reported in Ujjain, two each in Indore and Jabalpur and one each in Satna and Bhopal.

Indore, remains the hottest spot accounting for 79 deaths. It has recorded 43 new confirmed cases taking the tally to 165.

Dhar reported 20 new cases in 24 hours, followed by Ujjain 18, eight each in Bhopal and Jabalpur, four in Raisen, two each in Khargone and Khandwa and one each in Anuppur and Tikamgarh.

Bhopal now has 571 cases, Ujjain (184), Jabalpur (106), Khargone (79), Dhar (75), Raisen (63), Khandwa (49) and three each in Anuppur and Tikamgarh.

The number of cases in other districts is: 36 each in Hoshangabad and Mandsaur, 34 in Burhanpur, 26 each in Barwani and Dewas, 17 in Morena, 16 in Ratlam, 13 in Vidisha, 12 in Agar Malwa, seven in Shajapur, five each in Chhindwara, Gwalior and Sagar, four in Sheopur, three each in Alirajpur, Harda and Shahdol, two each in Rewa and Shivpuri and one each in Ashok Nagar, Betul, Dindori, Panna and Satna.

The condition of 1,632 patients is stable while that of 241 was serious. 1,000 people have recovered. The total number of active cases in MP is 1,873.