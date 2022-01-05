Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered reimposition of slew of covid curbs in the state, which were earlier revoked by the authorities owning to ebbing covid cases. According to the new guidelines issued by the government, a cap on guests attending marriages and funerals and schools have been directed to function at 50% capacity.Also Read - Karnataka: 21 Medical Students Test COVID Positive in Bellary District

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a virtual conference, "There is a need to be careful now to prevent the COVID-19 infection." "There are several restrictions along with the night curfew in other states. There will be no other restrictions in Madhya Pradesh but the decision to limit the attendance in various functions has been taken," the chief minister added.

Chouhan directed officials to conduct at least 60,000 COVID-19 tests every day, monitor patients who are in the home isolation, and fine people found without masks at public places.

“We also need to be careful and focus on precautionary measures as the highest number of cases in the country are being reported from neighbouring Maharashtra,” the chief minister said.

Here are the new guidelines issued by the government:

As per the new directive, the cap the number of people attending weddings is 250 and those at funerals is 50.

Schools will continue to hold classes with 50% attendance of students like earlier.

No big fairs will be organised in the city.

A 6-hr night curfew has already been put in place in the state, which is effective between 11 pm to 5 am

More than one lakh beds should be arranged in such centres across MP

After the CM held the meeting, the state Home Department issued orders about the maximum number of people allowed to attend marriages and funerals and regarding masks, social distancing and other protocols.