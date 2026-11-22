Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 children, 12 adults hospitalised after eating ‘chowmein’ at village fair in Balaghat

More than 100 children and 12 adults were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning after consuming chowmein at a village fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. Officials said on Sunday that all patients are stable.

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New Delhi: More than 100 children and 12 adults were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after consuming “chowmein” at a village fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, with officials confirming on Sunday that all patients are stable.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at a fair in Hiri village under the Kirnapur police station limits, where several visitors complained of acute stomach ache shortly after eating noodles, Balaghat Collector Aditya Singh said.

As many as 118 children were initially admitted to the community health centre in Kirnapur, of which 45 were shifted to the Balaghat district hospital for further treatment, while the remaining 73 were discharged after primary care, he said. Apart from the children, 12 adults were also admitted to the district hospital, Singh added.

The collector visited the hospital to enquire about the patients’ condition and directed doctors to ensure proper medical care. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Shatrughan Singh Dahiya said all 45 children admitted to the paediatric ward and 12 adults admitted to the medical ward were in stable condition.

“All patients are out of danger and receiving treatment under the supervision of doctors,” he said.

Road crash in Rajasthan leaves nine dead

Nine members of a family returning from a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyamji temple were killed when an MUV carrying them crashed into a truck parked along the roadside on the Kota-Udaipur National Highway here early Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at 1 am when the victims were returning to their homes in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

Superintendent of Police Tejeshwani Gautam said nine people, including children and women, died on the spot while eight others were injured.

The multi-utility vehicle (MUV) was carrying 16 members of a family comprising two brothers and their wives and children.

A preliminary probe suggested that the MUV driver might have dozed off at the wheel.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced grief over the loss of lives in the accident. The prime minister also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.

According to a family member, identified as Pradeep, a group of 36 relatives from Dhule set out in three MUVs on November 17 for a pilgrimage to Omkareshwar, Ujjain, Sanwariya Seth, Pushkar, Salasar Balaji, and finally Khatu Shyamji.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by India.com staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)