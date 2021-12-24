Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday is likely to chair a meeting on the upcoming panchayat elections. This comes a day after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution for ‘no panchayat elections without OBC reservation’.Also Read - Odisha Govt Issues Fresh Order, Restricts Christmas, New Year Celebrations Amid Looming Omicron Threats

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought postponement of the panchayat elections in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The minister urged CM Shivraj Chouhan to postpone the panchayat polls and said “elections are not more important than lives of people”. Also Read - Do Animals Contract COVID? This Study Says 129 Deer in US Infected With Coronavirus

“It is my personal opinion that panchayat elections should be postponed as it is very clear that Covid cases are increasing in many states and Madhya Pradesh also. In my personal capacity, I would urge the chief minister to postpone panchayat elections,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. Also Read - Which Medicines Were Given To Treat Omicron Patients At Delhi Hospital? Doctors Reveal Details

Amid growing concern over Omicron threat, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure and advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols. Madhya Pradesh has so far not reported any case of Omicron, classified as a ‘variant of concern’ by the WHO.

On Thursday, the Allahabad High Court had also urged Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra to consider delaying the Uttar Pradesh Elections in view of the Omicron threat and surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

The panchayat elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated to take place in three phases on January 6, January 28 and February 16, 2022. However, the final decision on the panchayat elections is likely to be taken in a meeting called by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for ‘no panchayat elections without OBC reservation’. Earlier, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition related to OBC reservation in Maharashtra on December 17 had put a stay on it, instructing the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to follow the same.

After the Supreme Court’s verdict, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress accused each other of being anti-OBC. The Congress raised the issue from the very first day of the winter session of the Assembly and sought a clear stance from the government. Subsequently, the ruling BJP said it has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court over its decision related to OBC reservation.