New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to relax night curfews by two hours and partially lift weekend lockdowns in coronavirus-affected districts of the state. This comes after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and noted that the situation has improved.

As opposed to earlier timings of 8 pm to 5 am, the night curfews will now be observed from 10 pm to 5. Further, weekend lockdowns have also been partially lifted in virus-affected districts.

While the lockdown on Saturdays has been lifted completely, curbs will remain in place on Sundays, an official said, adding that an order to this effect will be issued shortly.

Chouhan had said that Madhya Pradesh has a recovery rate of 73.6 per cent and the state was now in 16th position in the country with regards to number of active cases, the official said

The chief minister has further directed that district authorities will have to take the state government’s approval for imposing a lockdown under extraordinary conditions henceforth, he said.