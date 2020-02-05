New Delhi: After Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh became the latest state to pass the resolution against the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. The resolution in the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet demanded amendments in the National Population Register (NPR) as well.

The development comes after the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government on January 30 passed the anti-CAA resolution in the state cabinet. The state government said it is likely to table the resolution in the state Legislative Assembly soon.

The move to pass the resolution in the state came after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the PM to repeal the legislation of the Centre.

“Chhattisgarh is witnessing massive peaceful protests against the Act by different sections of society. Chhattisgarh originally has inhabitants belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, OBCs,” Baghel said in his letter to PM Modi.

Prior to this, West Bengal had on January 27 passed the anti-CAA resolution in the state assembly. A strong critic of the Central government, the state assembly had on September 6 last year passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While passing the resolution, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the protest is not only of minorities but of all. “I thank my Hindu brothers for leading this protest from the forefront. In West Bengal, we will not allow CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and NRC. We will fight peacefully,” she had said.

Blaming the Central government for the rising violence in the country, Mamata Banerjee said that a situation of intolerance is being created by the BJP across the nation.

“Intolerance situation is being created across the country. Indian Constitution is totally misused for their political purpose. Those who are trying to divide India, we will not support them. BJP doesn’t get to decide what we eat, it is not acceptable,” she said.