New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday announced a restriction on leaves of its personnel in the view of upcoming festivals as well as the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, which is expected to be delivered by November 17, the day on which the incumbent Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is scheduled to demit office.

Madhya Pradesh Police: In view of upcoming festivals and probable verdict on Ayodhya case, a restriction on leaves has been imposed for all police personnel starting from November 1- to maintain harmony and law & order in the society- until further orders. pic.twitter.com/d9WNRbrThi — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

The notice, signed by the Madhya Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP), stated that in the view of festivals of Milad-un-Nabi and Gurupurab as well as the Ayodhya case verdict, no leaves would be sanctioned for the officials and other employees of the state police, to maintain social harmony and law and order in the state. The ban on leaves, the notice stated, would come into effect from November 1 until further orders.

It added that in case of an unavoidable situation, only senior officials, including the DGP would have the authority to sanction leaves.

The Supreme Court recently concluded day-to-day hearings in the sensitive and decades-long Ayodhya land dispute case and reserved its verdict in the same. In the build-up to the verdict, Section 144 was imposed last month in Ayodhya till December 10 to prevent and handle any potential law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

In his latest Mann Ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, referred to the 2010 verdict by the Allahabad High Court in the case, saying that in the wake of the verdict, ‘vested elements’ tried to spread ‘unrest’ but their attempts were foiled by the civil society.

It is this Allahabad High Court verdict on which the Supreme Court will pronounce its judgment.