New Delhi: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh allocated portfolios to the newly inducted ministers on Monday. The portfolio allocation comes nearly ten days after they took oath as cabinet and ministers of state in Madhya Pradesh.

Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra has been appointed as State Home Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Law and Justice.

While Yashodhara Raje Scindia has given the charge of sports and youth welfare ministry, technical education, skill development and employment, Imarti Devi has been appointed as state minister for women and child development.

The delay in assigning ministries had triggered speculations about an internecine conflict in the ruling BJP over accommodating loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress along with 22 MLAs led to collapse of Kamal Nath-led government in March this year, in the cabinet.