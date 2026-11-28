Madhya Pradesh: Principal faces row after video shows threat to fail student over CM Helpline complaint

A school principal threatened to fail student for complaining about faulty fan on CM helpline in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. A video of the principal asking the student why he had filed the complaint on the helpline has been going viral on social media.

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Ramish claimed the student had lodged the complaint with the Chief Minister's Helpline at the instigation of some persons. Representational Image

A government residential school principal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has allegedly been filmed threatening a Class 11 student with failure in examinations after the student complained to the Chief Minister’s Helpline about a defective ceiling fan in his room. Principal Devendra Ramish has maintained that his remarks were distorted and quoted out of context, and that he had no intention of harming the student.

District Collector Shivam Verma said an inquiry had been conducted and statements of the concerned people recorded. “A proposal for the principal’s suspension is being sent,” he said. The incident took place at the Government Sandipani Multipurpose Higher Secondary School, popularly known as Malhar Ashram, established in 1922.

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In the video, Ramish is seen standing among a group of students and asking a Class 11 student why he had complained to the Chief Minister’s Helpline about the faulty fan in his room without informing him. The principal then types a message on his mobile phone and asks the student to read it aloud. The message is a threat about failing the student in practical and internal examinations.

Ramish is also heard telling the student that since he had lodged a complaint with the helpline without informing him, he too could take action against him without prior notice. “I have started feeling scared of you. If I end up doing something wrong, you will keep crying over my name for the rest of your life. I do not intend to harm you, but what if something bad happens? You may die for no reason… there would be no point. You will not understand what I am trying to say,” Ramish tells the student.

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Speaking to news agency PTI on Saturday, Ramish said his remarks had been taken out of context and misrepresented. “The fan in the student’s room had developed a fault, and its condenser was replaced the previous night to repair it. Despite these efforts, the student lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Helpline the next morning without informing me,” he said.

Ramish claimed the student had lodged the complaint with the Chief Minister’s Helpline at the instigation of some persons. The principal admitted his language or tone in the video may have been inappropriate, but insisted he intended to explain to the student that he should first bring his grievances to the school management before filing such complaints.

Meanwhile, a district administration team visited Malhar Ashram to investigate the matter. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nidhi Verma said the hostel had several shortcomings, including serious sanitation issues. “Fire extinguishers were not found on the premises, while the condition of the dining hall was also very poor. The students also complained about drinking water problems and the quality of food,” she said.

With inputs from PTI