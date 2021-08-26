Indore: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Wednesday reported its first two cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19. This was confirmed by Indore COVID Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar. The genome sequencing of samples collected from two COVID patients who have since recovered has revealed that they had been infected with the Delta plus variant.Also Read - International Flights Latest Update: This Country Bans Flights From India For Uncertain Period | Check Here Why

He further informed that this was confirmed from a report sent by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi after samples for genome sequencing were sent to them.

"Report from NCDC was received on Tuesday evening, in which a man and a woman were found to be positive for Delta plus variant. Both the patients had administered COVID-19 vaccination after which they tested positive. However, they are healthy," said Dr Malakar.

He also added that these are the first cases of Delta plus variant recorded in Indore district. “Both the Delta plus patients had tested positive for the infection on July 3 and contact tracing of these patients have been done,” he informed.

According to him, a total of 16 contacts of the women found positive for delta plus have been traced while 72 contacts of the man have also been tested.

As a precautionary measure, the health department has collected the samples of 88 persons who came in contact with the duo and sent them for COVID-19 testing.

According to official figures, Indore has recorded 1,53,046 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,391 patients have died of the infection.