Indore: A retired City Superintendent of Police here has accused her daughter-in-law, also in the police, of beating her up. Prabha Chouhan alleged on Monday that her daughter-in-law Shraddha Pawar, who is a Sub-Inspector, beat her up on the intervening night of July 28 and 29.

Chouhan was taken to hospital for treatment.

Indore: Prabha Chouhan, Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, alleges she was beaten up by her daughter-in-law Shraddha Pawar who is a Sub-Inspector, on the intervening night of 28 & 29 July. Prabha Chouhan was taken to hospital for treatment. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mAYz5RNPGW — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2019

“My daughter-in-law along with her mother and sister thrashed me, my pregnant daughter who was in the adjoining room was also beaten up by them. I escaped somehow and dialled 100 to seek help.

According to Chauhan’s complaint at the local police station, Parihar, who is posted at the Banganga police station, had come to her house late on Sunday with her sister and mother, and as soon she (Chauhan) opened the door, they began assaulting her.

Showing her injuries to the media, the retired police officer also said that Parihar had scratched and bitten her, and not even spared her pregnant daughter.

Meanwhile, Parihar could not be contacted.