New Delhi: A video has gone viral which shows two men brutally thrashing an autorickshaw driver after a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm on Sunday under the Adhartal police station area after two women riding on a scooter were hit by the autorickshaw driver Ajit Vishwakarma, police said.

The women sustained some injuries in the accident. After which, acquaintances of the two women came to the spot in a car and abused and thrashed the autorickshaw driver, police said.

In the video, the accused took out iron planks kept in the autorickshaw and used them to beat up the driver. The assault was caught on camera and has surfaced on social media.

The auto driver Ajit was allegedly seriously injured in the assault by the accused Abhishek Dubey and Chandan Singh.

This prompted police to register an attempt to murder case against the accused on Monday. Also, the autorickshaw driver has been booked for rash driving.

Superintendent of Police Sidharth Bahuguna said, “A case has been registered against the driver for the road accident and an FIR was filed against the persons who trashed the auto-driver.”

The duo has been booked on attempt to murder charge and a search was on to arrest them, Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Agam Jain said.

(With inputs from PTI)