MP Shocker: 20-year-old woman arrested for killing grandfather with cricket bat, police say…

A 20-year-old college student has been arrested by the Aerodrome police station in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly murdering her 75-year-old grandfather by repeatedly striking him on the head with a cricket bat late Saturday night.

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Madhya Pradesh Crime

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old college student allegedly killed her 75-year-old grandfather on Sunday by repeatedly hitting him with a cricket bat at his house in the Aerodrome area. During questioning, she reportedly told police that she was driven to the attack after her grandfather allegedly behaved inappropriately with her on several occasions.

The 20-year-old granddaughter reached her grandparents’ house in Scheme No. 51 on a Bullet motorcycle at around 3 a.m. She was carrying a cricket bat. After her grandmother opened the door, the granddaughter went straight into the room and struck her grandfather 7–8 times on the head and face with the bat. He suffered severe bleeding injuries. The grandmother raised an alarm and called the neighbours. The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Here are some of the key details:

According to ACP Ashok Singh Jadon, a case was registered against the granddaughter based on the grandmother’s complaint.

The granddaughter has now been arrested.

The deceased was a retired member of the Special Armed Force (SAF).

The accused granddaughter is a college student.

Went to Grandfather’s House After Falling Asleep Following an Argument

The preliminary investigation revealed that after an argument with her parents, the situation had calmed down and the young woman went to sleep.

After some time, she suddenly woke up, picked up a cricket bat and rode a Bullet motorcycle to her grandfather’s house.

After her grandmother opened the door, she went into the room and attacked her grandfather with the bat.

Grandfather Had Misbehaved With Her When She Was a Minor

During questioning, the accused granddaughter told police that when she was a minor, she lived at her grandparents’ house with her younger sister, mother and father. She alleged that her grandfather had improper intentions toward her and had misbehaved with her several times. She said she had informed her parents about it. Following this, her parents rented a separate house and the family began living there.

“When Grandfather Misbehaved With Me at Home, Why Did You Stay Silent?”: Granddaughter

The accused granddaughter told police that on the night of the incident, she returned home late. Her parents reportedly told her, “You keep roaming around till late at night. What if something happens to you?”