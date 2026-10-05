MP Shocker: 20-year-old woman arrested for killing grandfather with cricket bat, police say...

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old college student allegedly killed her 75-year-old grandfather on Sunday by repeatedly hitting him with a cricket bat at his house in the Aerodrome area. During questioning, she reportedly told police that she was driven to the attack after her grandfather allegedly behaved inappropriately with her on several occasions.
The 20-year-old granddaughter reached her grandparents’ house in Scheme No. 51 on a Bullet motorcycle at around 3 a.m. She was carrying a cricket bat. After her grandmother opened the door, the granddaughter went straight into the room and struck her grandfather 7–8 times on the head and face with the bat. He suffered severe bleeding injuries. The grandmother raised an alarm and called the neighbours. The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
During questioning, the accused granddaughter told police that when she was a minor, she lived at her grandparents’ house with her younger sister, mother and father. She alleged that her grandfather had improper intentions toward her and had misbehaved with her several times. She said she had informed her parents about it. Following this, her parents rented a separate house and the family began living there.
The accused granddaughter told police that on the night of the incident, she returned home late. Her parents reportedly told her, “You keep roaming around till late at night. What if something happens to you?”
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