Bhopal: Owing to the continuous dip in the Coronavirus cases in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that the state will start the unlocking process from June 1. Several districts, including capital Bhopal, are under strict restrictions till May 31. Experts believe that these restrictions have played a pivotal role to break the chain of transmission as the daily cases and positivity rate have significantly reduced.

According to a Hindustan Times report, speaking at the state cabinet's meeting, Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh is on the verge of gaining control over Covid-19. Friends, this has been made possible due to your hard work along with the efforts of the public, the crisis management committee and the administration."

The chief minister has also said that a process has to be formulated to face the third wave of the pandemic. Shivraj also added that ministers who are also in charge of districts, should speak to the respective crisis management committee and plan on how the curfew will open.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 2,936 COVID-19 cases, which took its infection tally to 7,67,274, while 60 deaths pushed the toll to 7,618, an official said. He said 6,989 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,06,003, leaving the state with 53,653 active cases, including 9,850 in Indore and 8,677 in Bhopal.

“With 773 new cases, Indore”s caseload went up to 1,46,074, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,18,279 with the addition of 572 cases. With five more deaths, the toll in Indore rose to 1,312. In Bhopal, the fatalities went up to 910 with one more death,” he added.

With 75,910 samples being tested, the total number of tests in MP crossed 93.83 lakh. In May so far, Madhya Pradesh recorded 2,03,947 cases, including 2,002 fatalities. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,67,274, new cases 2,936, death toll 7,618, recovered 7,06,003, active cases 53,653, number of tests so far 93,83,233.