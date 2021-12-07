Bhopal: Amid concerns over the Omicron variant, two persons who returned here from the United Kingdom and Canada, respectively, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, an official said. Following the test results, the two men, aged 41 and 42, were isolated and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are infected with the Omicron variant, the health official added.Also Read - Air Pollution Latest Update: Air Quality Panel Orders Immediate Closure of Industries in NCR For Not Using Cleaner Fuels

On Monday, a 28-year-old German national tested positive for coronavirus infection at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. His sample was sent for genome sequencing, said district contact officer Dr D Mohanty. As he had attended a marriage ceremony here on Sunday evening, his contact history was also traced and samples of at least 50 people were collected for testing. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Thailand Detects First Case of New Covid Variant

The German national arrived here on Sunday from New Delhi and tested negative in Rapid Antigen Test at the airport. But his RT-PCR test report came out positive the next day, officials said. So far no case of the Omicron variant has been found in Madhya Pradesh. A district health official said every flyer landing at Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport is being subjected to RT-PCR test irrespective of the vaccination status, and samples are being sent for genome sequencing. Also Read - Omicron Scare: UK Introduces Strict Travel Guidelines, Adds Nigeria to 'Travel Ban Red' List