Bhopal: As the coronavirus cases are decreasing day by day, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the unlock process in the state will start from June 1. Giving further details, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the decision on unlocking will be taken by respective districts depending on their current COVID situations.

While addressing district, development block and village level crisis management groups, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state can stop the third wave of COVID and the state government will send some guidelines but the final decision will be taken by the districts.

As part of the unlocking, the national parks and tiger reserves in the state which had been shut amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be kept open from June 1 to June 30, state forest minister Vijay Shah said. National parks and tiger reserves have remained shut since the last two months as a precautionary measure during the pandemic.

The move will help people involved in tourism activities in these national parks, the minister said, adding that visitors will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines during their trips.

Earlier on Friday, forest officials had revealed that 41 tiger cubs, from newborns to one year olds, had been spotted at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh was 2.1 per cent as on Saturday and the recovery rate was above 95 per cent.

From about 76,000 tests, 1,640 persons were found infected, while 4,995 people recovered. While the recovery rate of coronavirus infection rose above 95 per cent, the positivity rate has been reduced to 2.1 per cent.