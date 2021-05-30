New Delhi: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government has issued a fresh set of guidelines for ‘unlock’, allowing the reopening of shops of essential items from June 1. Speaking to reporters yesterday, CM Shivraj had stated that though the Madhya Pradesh

government has approved a phase-wise unlocking of the "corona curfew" restrictions, the weekend lockdown will continue to be in force across the state. "There will be separate sets of unlocking guidelines for the places having the COVID-19 positivity rate above five per cent and below 5 percent", Chouhan told a meeting of the crisis management groups at the village, block, ward and district level in a televised address.

As per the latest guidelines, shops in urban areas where weekly COVID positivity rate is more than 5% will be allowed to open till 6 PM. Hotels, food courts, and restaurants can operate from Tuesday at 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas where positivity rate is less than 5%.

Meanwhile, the number of people attending a marriage is capped at 10 from each side (total 20). It will be mandatory for organisers to furnish the list of guests to the local administration in advance. A maximum number of 10 people can participate in a funeral procession. Not more than four people will be allowed to worship at religious places in the state. Government offices, except those involved in essential activities, will be allowed to run in the presence of 50 per cent of employees and 100 per cent of officers.

Activities That Are Allowed Irrespective of COVID Positivity Rate

Banks, ATMs, Insurance offices.

All industrial activities. Employees are permitted with valid ID cards.

FPS (PDS) shops, Chemist shops, grocery shops, vegetable shops, flour -mills, milks booths

Transportation of raw material.

Hospitals and nursing homes, medical insurance companies, veterinary hospitals.

Petrol and diesel pumps, LPG supply.

Agriculture activities like opening of mandis, shops of seeds and fertilizers.

Print and electronic media, cable operations.

Goods transportation.

Public transport, private buses with covid protocol.

E-commerce and home delivery.

Oxygen tankers, ambulance transportation.

Movement of staff involved in vaccinations and hospitals and nursing homes.

Movement of plumber, electricians, carpenters, motor-mechanics.

Movement of airport and air services staff

Activities Which Will Remain Restricted Irrespective of Unlocking of Coronavirus-induced Curbs

School, colleges, coaching classes -(except online classes).

Cinema hall, shopping malls, swimming pool, theatre, picnic spots, auditorium.

Gathering more than six people at any place will not be allowed.

Read Full Guidelines Here