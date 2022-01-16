Bhopal: A 20-year-old woman died in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday after a glass-coated Chinese ‘manja’ slit her throat. The deceased, who has been identified as Neha Anjana, was driving her Scooty and crossing a bridge when the kite string slit her throat.Also Read - Makers To Change Lyrics, Name Of Sunny Leone's 'Madhuban' Song Following MP Minister's Warning

The people present on the spot took her to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The incident prompted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to issue an instruction to the officials concerned to launch a search operation against life-threatening Chinese manja in all the districts.

Chouhan also instructed the district officials to take strict action against those found selling banned Chinese manja.

“I am instructing all the district heads to investigate and ensure that dangerous manjas are not being sold and take strict action against those found selling them,” Chohan said.