New Delhi: A group of women on Thursday beat up a government official with slippers over an argument regarding the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

In a video of the incident that surfaced online, a few women can be seen having a verbal spat with the officer-in-charge, alleging that the houses that were allocated to them under the Centra’s scheme were incorrect.

Demanding corrective measures, the women said that the houses handed to them under the PMAY program have been wrongly allocated.

As the official paid little heed and started to walk away, one of the women ran behind him and thrashed him with a slipper.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A woman thrashes a govt official with a slipper as a group of women engages in a verbal spat with him over alleged wrongful allocations of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Gwalior. The women alleged that houses have been wrongly allocated.(03.10)

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a scheme headed by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, providing financial assistance to beneficiaries. Nearly 54 lakh houses have been grounded for construction so far under the central scheme, while over 90 lakh houses have been sanctioned.

In August, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government is on track with the target of achieving ‘Housing for All’ by 2020, two years prior to the earlier set deadline.